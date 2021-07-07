Ron Johnson Needs To Go After Getting Caught On Tape Calling Climate Change Bullsh*t

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wi) showed why the people of Wisconsin need to rid themselves of him by calling climate change bullsh*t.
Ron Johnson Is A Conspiracy Theorist Embarrassment
Sen. Ron Johnson launders Russian propaganda in the Senate, defends the domestic terrorists who attacked the Capitol, and spreads coronavirus conspiracy theories and vaccine misinformation.
Ron Johnson has proven time and again to be a danger to the American people through his misuse of his Senate platform.
It is absurd for Johnson to deny climate change as the Pacific Northwest was frying with record heat, and extreme weather was spreading all across the country. Weather and climate are not the same, but the weather pattern is evidence that there is something wrong with the climate.
Republicans like Johnson refuse to accept the science and are harming the American people by blocking action on a crisis that, with each worsening moment, costs Americans their lives.
Ron Johnson doesn’t belong in the Senate and must be encouraged not to run for reelection. If he does run, he needs to be defeated.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor, who is White House Press Pool, and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association