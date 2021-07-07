Ron Johnson Needs To Go After Getting Caught On Tape Calling Climate Change Bullsh*t

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wi) showed why the people of Wisconsin need to rid themselves of him by calling climate change bullsh*t.

CNN reported:

“I don’t know about you guys, but I think climate change is — as Lord Monckton said — bullsh*t,” the Wisconsin Republican said, without uttering the expletive but mouthing it, and referring to British conservative climate change denier Lord Christopher Monckton. “By the way, it is.”

Johnson, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, continued that “there are more and more scientists” writing books “just laying this to waste” and questioned why the US was focused on the climate crisis at all.

Ron Johnson Is A Conspiracy Theorist Embarrassment

Sen. Ron Johnson launders Russian propaganda in the Senate, defends the domestic terrorists who attacked the Capitol, and spreads coronavirus conspiracy theories and vaccine misinformation.

Ron Johnson has proven time and again to be a danger to the American people through his misuse of his Senate platform.

It is absurd for Johnson to deny climate change as the Pacific Northwest was frying with record heat, and extreme weather was spreading all across the country. Weather and climate are not the same, but the weather pattern is evidence that there is something wrong with the climate.

Republicans like Johnson refuse to accept the science and are harming the American people by blocking action on a crisis that, with each worsening moment, costs Americans their lives.

Ron Johnson doesn’t belong in the Senate and must be encouraged not to run for reelection. If he does run, he needs to be defeated.

