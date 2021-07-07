Posted on by Jason Easley

You’re Not The President: Trump Humiliates Himself With Fake Bedminster Rose Garden Press Conference

Trump held a press conference at his Bedminster golf club, which he tried to make look like the White House Rose Garden setup to distract from his mounting legal troubles.

Video:

Advertising

Trump Has Created A Fake White House Rose Garden

It doesn’t matter what Trump said, but it can be summarized as blah, blah, blah, suing social media companies, because nobody pays attention to me without Twitter and Facebook, blah, blah, blah. The end.

Advertising
Advertising

Trump has gotten himself a fake presidential seal and some fake columns, so it appears that he is trying to make his New Jersey golf club look like the Rose Garden.

Here is a picture of the setup that Aaron Rupar grabbed from Fox News:

Advertising

Here are President Biden and Vice President Harris in the real Rose Garden:

President Joe Biden gives remarks on the new Covid-19 Centers for Disease Control mask guidelines in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a face mask or stay six feet away from others in most settings, whether outdoors or indoors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in updated public health guidance released Thursday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Pool/Sipa USANo Use Germany.

Fraud is Trump’s business, and he is still attempting to perpetrate a fraud on the American people by suggesting that he has some sort of power and authority.

Trump was booted from the real White House. Joe Biden is the president, and he lives there now. The twice impeached former guy is still trying to hurt Biden’s legitimacy by pretending like he has a White House too.

It is all sad and pathetic proof that Donald Trump is living in a fantasy, and his Barbie Dream House Rose Garden replica will be as close as he gets to the White House for the rest of his life.