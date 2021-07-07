You’re Not The President: Trump Humiliates Himself With Fake Bedminster Rose Garden Press Conference

Trump held a press conference at his Bedminster golf club, which he tried to make look like the White House Rose Garden setup to distract from his mounting legal troubles.

Video:

Advertising

Former President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks in Bedminster, NJ on social media on July 7, 2021 pic.twitter.com/wZ4ByRa8UO — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) July 7, 2021

Trump Has Created A Fake White House Rose Garden

It doesn’t matter what Trump said, but it can be summarized as blah, blah, blah, suing social media companies, because nobody pays attention to me without Twitter and Facebook, blah, blah, blah. The end.

Advertising

Advertising

Trump has gotten himself a fake presidential seal and some fake columns, so it appears that he is trying to make his New Jersey golf club look like the Rose Garden.

Here is a picture of the setup that Aaron Rupar grabbed from Fox News:

Trump is holding a news conference in Bedminster, New Jersey. Newsmax has hyped it heavily and is taking the whole thing live. It hasn't been nearly as big of a deal on Fox News, though it appears it will carry part of it too. pic.twitter.com/9UhI6BaA62 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 7, 2021

Advertising

Here are President Biden and Vice President Harris in the real Rose Garden:

Fraud is Trump’s business, and he is still attempting to perpetrate a fraud on the American people by suggesting that he has some sort of power and authority.

Trump was booted from the real White House. Joe Biden is the president, and he lives there now. The twice impeached former guy is still trying to hurt Biden’s legitimacy by pretending like he has a White House too.

It is all sad and pathetic proof that Donald Trump is living in a fantasy, and his Barbie Dream House Rose Garden replica will be as close as he gets to the White House for the rest of his life.