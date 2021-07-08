Brian Kilmeade: “The Focus of this Administration on Vaccination is Mind-Boggling”

“Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade doubled down on Covid-19 denial, calling the Biden administration’s focus on vaccination “mind-boggling.”

“Listen, in many cases, they’ve done a very good job of getting the word out and getting the vaccine out,” he said, noting that the three vaccines that are available––Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson––”are available if you want them but that’s not enough.”

Kilmeade then pivoted to an attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on Covid-19 and other infectious diseases.

“Now you need to berated by none other than Dr. Fauci because you’re playing politics––that’s the reason you may have not gotten it,” he said.

Fox host: "The focus of this administration on vaccination is mind boggling" H/t @tylermonroe7 pic.twitter.com/jzl50Sx5da — Lis Power (@LisPower1) July 8, 2021

Kilmeade’s attack was in response to Fauci’s recent plea for vaccine-hesitant Americans to not make a “political statement” and “get over it” by getting vaccinated as dangerous new variants emerge. (The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention estimates that the Delta variant is now the dominant strain in the United States, accounting for 51.7 percent of infections.)

“This is not complicated,” said Fauci during an appearance last night on MSNBC. “We’re not asking anybody to make any political statement one way or another. We’re saying try and save your life. And that of your family and that of the community… We have a vaccine that’s highly, highly effective in preventing disease and certainly in preventing severe disease and hospitalization.”

“It’s easy to get, it’s free and it’s readily available,” he added. “So, you know, you’ve got to ask, what is the problem? Get over it. Get over this political statement. Just get over it and try and save the lives of yourself and your family.”