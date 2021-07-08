Trump Is Still Free (For Now) As Michael Avenatti Gets 2 1/2 Years In Prison

Former Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti was sentenced to two and half years in prison for extorting Nike.

Michael Avenatti Gets 2.5 Years In Prison

The Wall Street Journal reported:

Advertising

Michael Avenatti, whose star turn as Stormy Daniels’s pugnacious lawyer ended two years ago in a flurry of criminal charges, was sentenced Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison for trying to extort Nike Inc. for more than $20 million.

…..

Advertising

Before handing down the sentence, U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe called Mr. Avenatti’s conduct outrageous and said he operated as if laws that apply to everyone else didn’t apply to him.

“Mr. Avenatti had become drunk on the power of his platform,” Judge Gardephe said in a Manhattan federal courtroom.

Advertising

Michael Avenatti Goes To Prison While Trump Is Still Free For The Moment

When he was not trying to extort one of the biggest brands in the world, Michael Avenatti is accused of stealing money from his clients, including Stormy Daniels.

Advertising

In some ways, Michael Avenatti was a byproduct of the Trump era moral decline. Avenatti also gave off a shady vibe, and it turns out he was an abusive thief just like Trump.

It feels like America is cleaning up the corruption of the Trump years. People like Avenatti floated to the surface while the former guy was in office.

Trump is still free for now, but if America is swinging into an anti-corruption mode, his freedom could be running on borrowed time.