Fox News Is Trying To Kill Its Viewers With Anti-Vaccination Campaign

Fox News is mounting a full-blown scare campaign over government workers going door to door to offer coronavirus vaccine.

The Washington Post reported on Tucker Carlson ginning up fear.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson also wrongly pitched this effort as being about forcing vaccinations. “The idea that you would force people to take medicine they don’t want or need — is there a precedent for that in our lifetimes?” he said Tuesday. Again, that’s not at all what is proposed here. But it didn’t stop Carlson on his show, where nuance often goes to die, from saying, “I honestly think it’s the greatest scandal in my lifetime, by far. I thought the Iraq War was; it seems much bigger than that.”

Fox and Friends is in on the campaign too, “Over the next few minutes, Kilmeade and his co-hosts provided a bevy of rationales for why their viewers might not want to get the shots, from previous infection to concerns about the vaccines’ emergency use authorization to fears about potential health effects, all dressed up in grievances about the manner in which the government is promoting the inoculations. ”

Fox Is Killing Their Viewers To Help Republicans

Fox News doesn’t want people to get vaccinated, because they are trying to stop the economy from growing under President Biden and the Democrats. If people don’t get vaccinated, the coronavirus sticks around and helps Republicans potentially win elections in 2022 and 2024.

Republicans have been banking on a bad economy to help them take back the House and Senate, and so far the opposite is happening, which is why Fox is going full death cult and campaigning against vaccinations.

Killing Your Own Viewers And Supporters Is A Really Bad Idea

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand the downside of this campaign. By killing off their own viewers, Fox News is both hurting its own standing and harming the Republican Party by reducing the number of GOP voters.

Republicans have spent the pandemic flirting with telling people to die to help the Republican Party. Fox News is putting this idea into propagandistic practice and the result could lead to the deaths of Republicans all across the country.