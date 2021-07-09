Jen Psaki Obliterates Republicans For Killing Americans With Vaccine Disinformation

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki slammed Republicans for killing Americans with vaccine misinformation.

Jen Psaki Says Republicans Are Killing Americans With Vaccine Lies

Video:

Advertising

Jen Psaki calls out Republicans for killing Americans with disinformation about the coronavirus vaccine. pic.twitter.com/hsaLzZWr3a — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 9, 2021

Psaki said in response to South Carolina’s Republican governor refusing to allow the state health agency to participate in targeted vaccination efforts:

Advertising

Let me first say that the failure to provide accurate public health information, including the efficacy of vaccines, and the accessibility of them, to people across the country, including South Carolina, is literally killing people. Maybe they should consider that. But I would say what this is and what it is not, this is not federal employees going door to door. This is grassroots volunteers and members of the clergy and volunteers who believe that people across the country, especially in low vaccinated areas, should have accurate information and should have information about where they can get vaccinated and where they can save their own lives and their neighbors lives and their family members lives. That is what this is.

It is something that has been going on since April and it is something we have seen an impact in states where there are lower vaccination rates. It is something that we will continue to work with local groups to do and it is a disservice to the country to the people that may lose their lives and may lose family members to provide inaccurate disinformation at a moment when we are still fighting a pandemic.

Advertising

The reason why vaccination rates among Republicans are so low is that the GOP has followed Trump’s lead in making getting vaccinated political.

Advertising

The reality is that Republicans and their media, like Fox News, are literally killing their supporters and viewers with these lies.

Psaki was right. The blood of deceased neighbors and relatives who lose their lives to COVID will be on the hands of Republicans who chose to kill their supporters for what they thought would be a political gain.