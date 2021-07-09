Rep. Madison Cawthorn Loses It And Claims Biden Is Secretly Confiscating Bibles And Guns

An example of the Republican Party’s collective mental instability is Rep. Madison Cawthorn claiming that Biden is secretly going to door to door confiscating Bibles and guns.

Video:

Cawthorn said, “And now he starting to talk about going door to door to take vaccines to the people. Think about the mechanisms they would have to build to execute that massive of a thing, and then think about what those mechanisms could be used for. They could then go door to door to take your guns. They could then go door to door to take your Bibles.”

Joe Biden Is Not Coming To Take Your Bibles And Guns

Biden is a devout Catholic who goes to church more often than Rep. Cawthorn, so the odds of Joe Biden taking away anyone’s Bibles is exactly zero, which is also the same number of gun confiscation bills that Biden has suggested.

As Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said, the Republican Party is becoming insane. The government is not going to be going door to door to get people vaccinated. Community leaders and local officials will be going door to door.

No Federal Government Officials Will Be Going Door To Door

Biden is proposing a community outreach program, which will involve local officials encouraging people to get vaccinated. It is not spying or a data collection operation. It is just people in the community encouraging their neighbors to get vaccinated.

Republicans have gotten to the point where even the tamest suggestions get twisted into dark conspiracy theories.

As Biden’s successes continue, Republicans are breaking down into full paranoia.