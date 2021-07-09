Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert Called “Carnival Barkers” By PAC That Works to Elect GOP Women

Speaking to Insider, Julie Conway, executive director of the Value In Electing Women group, a PAC that works to elect Republican women, criticized Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) as “carnival barkers.” They are the only Republican women who are not being supported by the group, said Conway, adding that the two will not receive backing for the 2022 midterms.
“While we rightfully celebrate the number of GOP women serving in the House, I’ve always professed quality over quantity,” said Conway. “The work of Congress is not a joke or reality show.”
Conway added that Republican women “fought too hard for too long to be respected and taken seriously as legislators, policymakers and thought leaders.”
“We cannot let this work be erased by individuals who chose to be shameless self-promoters and carnival barkers,” she said. “I think that they would rather draw attention to themselves, and really Marjorie Taylor Greene more than Boebert, but they’re cut from the same cloth.”
Both Greene and Boebert have made headlines in recent days for continuing to promote conspiracy theories about Covid-19 vaccines.
Boebert recently called medical professionals “Needle Nazis,” invoking the Holocaust and Nazism to criticize the Biden administration’s efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19. Greene, for her part, this week compared the Biden administration’s vaccination push to the people who helped Adolf Hitler rise to power in Nazi Germany.