Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert Called “Carnival Barkers” By PAC That Works to Elect GOP Women

Speaking to Insider, Julie Conway, executive director of the Value In Electing Women group, a PAC that works to elect Republican women, criticized Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) as “carnival barkers.” They are the only Republican women who are not being supported by the group, said Conway, adding that the two will not receive backing for the 2022 midterms.

“While we rightfully celebrate the number of GOP women serving in the House, I’ve always professed quality over quantity,” said Conway. “The work of Congress is not a joke or reality show.”

Conway added that Republican women “fought too hard for too long to be respected and taken seriously as legislators, policymakers and thought leaders.”