Ronny Jackson Claims Biden is “Bullying” People to Get Covid-19 Vaccine

Representative Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) claimed President Joe Biden is “bullying” people to get the Covid-19 vaccine after the president called for a door-to-door vaccine push to reach tens of millions of unvaccinated Americans.

“Joe Biden wants to send armies of masked government bureaucrats door-to-door to bully Americans into getting a vaccine. This is WRONG!” Jackson wrote. “Government can’t ever FORCE you to get a Covid vaccine. We shouldn’t be forcing ANYONE to take a shot they don’t want or need!”

Jackson shared his comments above video footage of an interview he gave to Fox News in which he criticized the vaccine push.

“It’s not the job of the government… to mandate whether we get this vaccine,” he said, before he admitting that he received the vaccine after assessing his own “personal situation.”

“It should be a personal choice for every single American,” he said before deriding the vaccine as “experimental.” “The federal government does not have the right to tell Americans that they have to get this vaccine and it’s none of their business who’s had it and who hasn’t had it.”

Jackson went on to accuse Democrats of being “Socialist, Communist, Marxist” and of wanting to “control everything.”

Biden has doubled down on coaxing people to get vaccinated.

“Please get vaccinated now. It works. It’s free,” Biden said in remarks at the White House. “It’s never been easier, and it’s never been more important. Do it now for yourself and the people you care about, for your neighborhood, for your country. It sounds corny, but it’s a patriotic thing to do.” “Please, please, get vaccinated,” he added “It makes a big difference.” Just 47.7% of Americans are fully vaccinated, according to the most up-to-date CDC data.