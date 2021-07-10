Jim Acosta Tells Trump To Take His Fake Presidential Seal And Go Play President Somewhere Else

CNN’s Jim Acosta told Trump that he is a pretender who needs to take his fake presidential seal and go play president somewhere else.

Jim Acosta Calls Out Trump For Pretending To Be President

Acosta said:

Trump actually had it backwards. It’s a lot harder to act presidential and exit the stage with dignity and grace. And perhaps some humility. On that note, there is something I would like to address. A couple of weeks ago, I compared Trump’s comeback tour to the circus full of sideshow acts and clowns. I later got an email from an expert on the circus industry. This person pointed out that comparison actually was not fair because unlike the chaos of Trump world, the circus is carefully composed and organized. That’s a great point.

Comparing Trump to a clown is most definitely an insult to clowns. He’s more like one of those mask-hating customers at the grocery store. You’ve seen them. A Karen, or whatever the name would be in trump’s case. You can almost hear him saying “I want to talk to the manager about the election.” “I want to talk to the manager of Twitter or Facebook.” And the American people are kind of like the store manager. We have to explain, well, sir, you lied about the election. You incited an insurrection. You’re going to have to leave the store or we’re calling security. Please take your fake White House seal and go play president somewhere else.

Trump Has Always Been A Fake

Trump was a fake business success. He was a fake rich person, and he was a fake president, so faking still having power is exactly what Donald Trump has always done. Trump is a fraud, and Jim Acosta spoke for the vast majority of Americans when he told him to take his fake White House and go play president somewhere else.