Fauci Calls It Horrifying That Republicans Cheer Owning The Libs By Not Getting Vaccinated

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that as a public health official, it is horrifying for him to see people cheer for not getting vaccinated.

Video:

Dr. Fauci calls it horrifying that CPAC Republicans were cheering over not getting vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/FHjDAGB7t8 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 11, 2021

Fauci reacted to the scene of CPAC conservatives cheering not getting vaccinated on CNN’s State Of The Union, “ It’s horrifying. I mean, they are cheering about someone saying that it’s a good thing for people not to try and save their lives. I mean, if you just unpack that for a second, Jake, it’s almost frightening to say, hey, guess what. We don’t want you to do something to save your life. Yay. Everybody starts screaming and clapping. I just don’t get that. I mean, and I don’t think that anybody who is thinking clearly can get that. What is that all about? I don’t understand that, Jake. “

Republicans Are “Owning The Libs” By Dying Of COVID

For a public health official who has dedicated his life to protecting people from things like pandemics, the Republican embrace of potentially dying so that they can “own the libs” by not getting vaccinated must be mind-boggling.

Given the high vaccination rates among self-identified Democrats and Independents, the Republican refusal to get vaccinated is a death purge within their own party.

While calls for mandatory vaccination requirements are growing, there is political resistance toward mandatory vaccinations. It does seem like America is one more COVID spike away from businesses and schools requiring vaccinations, but owning the libs by getting COVID and dying is a nightmarish strategy.

