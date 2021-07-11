Gov. Kristi Noem Brags About Infecting The Great Plains And Midwest With COVID

CAPAC featured Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota bragging about her policies helping to spread the virus.

Video:

Noem: Let’s talk about rewriting history. We’ve got Republican Governors across this country pretending they didn’t shut down their states.. that they didn’t close their beaches…. pic.twitter.com/LE16B2f680 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 11, 2021

Noem said at C(OVID)PAC, “et’s talk about rewriting history. We’ve got Republican Governors across this country pretending they didn’t shut down their states.. that they didn’t close their beaches, that they didn’t mandate masks, that they didn’t issue shelter in place. Now, I’m not picking fights with Republican governors. All I’m saying is that we need leaders with grit, that their first instinct is to make the right decision that they don’t backtrack and try to fool you into the fact that they never made the wrong decision.”

Kristi Noem doesn’t have that problem because she made the wrong decision from the beginning.

Noem May Have Caused A Quarter Million COVID Infections With Sturgis Rally

Gov. Noem and Republicans in South Dakota deny it, but a study found that Noem’s choices in handling the pandemic may have led to over a quarter of a million new infections, which would make Kristi Noem responsible for one of the biggest superspreader events of the entire pandemic.

What Noem calls grit, others would call a reckless endangering of lives for partisan political gain.

Kristi Noem Wants Credit For Spreading COVID

Gov. Noem wants to be president. She is angling for a 2024 White House run, and she is planning on taking credit for her decision-making that potentially unleashed one of the worst superspreader events in North America.

The Republican Party is so demented on the pandemic that Noem wears her spreading the virus and likely killing people as a badge of honor.