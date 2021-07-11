Republicans Are Wiping Themselves Out As Delta Variant Surges In Red Areas And GOP

Growing evidence suggests that the Delta variant of COVID 19 is hitting red areas and Republicans who refuse to get vaccinated hardest.

99% of Delta Variant Cases Are In The Non-Vaccinated

CBS News reported, “The Delta variant now accounts for more than half of the new coronavirus cases in the United States —52%. Almost all of the new cases — 99.7% —are among people who have not been vaccinated…The effort comes as cases are rising in 26 states. Hospitalization rates are up in 17 states — 27% in Florida, almost exclusively among the unvaccinated. ”

States like Florida, Mississippi, Utah, and Kentucky are already being hit hard. All of those states voted for Donald Trump.

The Vaccination Rate In Counties That Trump Won Is 35%

The Kaiser Family Foundation found that the vaccination gap between counties that Biden won and counties that Trump won is growing, “While the share of the total population that is fully vaccinated has increased for both county groups, it has increased faster in counties that voted for Biden, resulting in a widening gap. Three months ago, as of April 22, the average vaccination rate in counties that voted for Trump was 20.6% compared to 22.8% in Biden counties, yielding a relatively small gap of 2.2 percentage points. By May 11, the gap had increased to 6.5% and by July 6, 11.7%, with the average vaccination rate in Trump counties at 35% compared to 46.7% in Biden counties. ”

Republicans Are Stopping Biden By Not Getting Vaccinated. They Are Wiping Themselves Out

The Republican refusal to get vaccinated is not going to politically stop President Biden or put Donald Trump back into office. If anything, an ongoing pandemic crisis will give Biden even more motivation to push for the implementation of his agenda.

When Republicans cheer for not getting vaccinated, they are rooting for more death among their own. Donald Trump sowed these seeds with his COVID disinformation, and the Delta variant is poised to wipe out Republicans who have chosen to listen to Trump instead of science.

