Trump And Maria Bartiromo Smear Nancy Pelosi With Baseless Ashli Babbitt Conspiracy

Trump and Maria Bartiromo sat around cooking up conspiracy theories involving Speaker Pelosi and the shooting of Ashli Babbitt.

Trump And Mario Bartiromo Push A Baseless And Irresponsible Ashli Babbitt Conspiracy Theory

Video:

Advertising

Trump and Maria Bartiromo suggest that Nancy Pelosi was involved in the shooting for criminal and domestic terrorist Ashli Babbitt. pic.twitter.com/yTJlitznNL — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 11, 2021

Bartiromo said, “That is right, I want to talk about that because Ashli Babbitt, a wonderful woman fatally shot on January 6 as she tried to climb out of a broken window. Her family has spoken out, her family has been on Tucker Carlson , and they want answers as far as why is this wonderful young woman who went to peaceful protest was shot, do you have any information, there is speculation that this was the security detail and a leading member of congress security detail, a Democrat, what can you tell us in terms of who shot Ashli Babbitt, what do you know Mr. President?

Advertising

Trump went full conspiracy, “I have heard that, I will tell you they know who shot Ashli Babbitt, they’re protecting their person, I’ve heard also it was the head of security for a certain high official, Democrat. And we will see, it is going to come out, it is going to come out, what happened to Ashli Babbitt and what’s happening currently to people that are incarcerated and it would be one thing if you did that, but why BLM, the death and the destruction that they caused the Manhattan, New York, Chicago and if you take a look at L.A. In Minnesota, look at what they did in Seattle, they’re not paying apart enterprise in New York they release 400 people who practically burned down fifth avenue and burn down our stores and kill people and they’re all released, they’re released, don’t worry about it, just leave it was just announced. You have people with no guns.”

Ashli Babbitt Was A Domestic Terrorist Who Was Breaking The Law

It was a top Democrat’s security detail, but a Capitol Police officer who shot the terrorist Babbitt.

Ashli Babbitt breached the Capitol. She was breaking the law and engaged in an act of domestic terrorism. It is no surprise that with criminal indictments looming against Trump, the former president is using Ashli Babbitt as a distraction and deflection.

Advertising

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that Trump was attempting to smear Speaker Pelosi with the baseless conspiracy theory. Trump hates Pelosi for impeaching him twice, and the first name that Maria Bartiromo dropped when she started talking about the shooting of Babbitt was Pelosi.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger was right. The Republican Party is crashing and burning due to a wave of insanity.

If Trump and Bartiromo really wanted an investigation into the death of Babbitt, they could tell Mitch McConnell to allow Senate Republicans to support the 1/6 Commission.