WATCH: Ben Carson Suggests Welfare Has Hurt Black Americans More Than Slavery

Most of Donald Trump 2016 opponents for the Republican nomination fought him until the end. Ben Carson, though, capitulated earlier than the rest. And in return, the neurosurgeon was given a plum position in Trump’s cabinet.

As the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Carson seemed more interested in cutting costs than actually helping people. He has commonly demanded that black people pull themselves out of poverty without government.

Carson continued on this line of thinking during an appearance at this weekend’s CPAC conference. The former Trump staffer remarked, “When you look at what the Black community has been through, go all the way back to slavery. It was the family, the strong family units and the faith in God that got people through that, that got people through Jim Crow, through severe segregation, through all the difficulties.”

The doctor closed his comments, “But what really had a negative impact was when the government came along said, ‘There, there, you poor little thing, I’m going to take care of all your needs.’ And started implementing policies that were destructive to the family formation. Those are the things that have hurt the Black communities the most.”

Carson has a long history of putting his foot in his mouth and this seems like just another example of that.

Watch a clip of the comments below, courtesy of Fox Nation:

Ben Carson suggests Black families were stronger during slavery pic.twitter.com/o9URTjDQJk — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) July 11, 2021

