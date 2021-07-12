Democratic Candidate for Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe is Daring Donald Trump to Stump for His Opponent

Donald Trump’s endorsement can mean an awful lot to candidates in certain states. In others, though, the backing of the former president is more trouble than it’s worth and could potentially tank a campaign.

It is unclear what Trump’s backing might be worth in the state of Virginia. Once a Republican stronghold, it has grown increasingly blue with Joe Biden defeating Trump by a little over 10%.

Of course, the former president thinks that he is an asset and not a liability. So on Monday, he threw his backing behind Republican governor candidate Glenn Youngkin. Former VA. governor and current Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe dared Trump to come and campaign for Youngkin in public.

Trump wrote today, “Four years ago, a man named Ed Gillespie ran for Governor of Virginia without embracing MAGA, or the America First movement. The Trump base is very large in Virginia, they understood his game, and they didn’t come out for Gillespie … Now a great candidate, Glenn Youngkin, is running against political hack and unpopular former governor, Terry McAuliffe. Glenn has a very good chance of winning.”

An amused McAuliffe responded, “Donald Trump, a failed and unpopular one-term President, just can’t accept the fact that the people of Virginia rejected him TWICE. So he’s back to his 2020 election LIES. Donald, are you brave enough to come to Virginia to campaign for Glenn? Third time’s a charm.”

McAuliffe was a popular governor in Virginia and is the clear favorite in the race. It is very unlikely that Trump’s backing will help Younkin overtake him.

