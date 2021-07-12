After Republicans Stab Capitol Police In The Back, Democrats Step Up To Fund Them

After Senate Republicans offered a funding proposal that he described as inadequate, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) unveiled his bill to fully fund the Capitol Police.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Leahy Announced $3.7 Billion Bill To Fund Capitol Police.

Chairman Leahy’s office announced in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) Monday introduced a comprehensive emergency security supplemental to address the urgent security needs facing the Capitol and the country. The $3.7 billion bill would address the violent insurrection that took place on January 6, provide funding for costs incurred on the Capitol complex and the Department of Defense related to the COVID pandemic, and provide the resources to support our Afghan partners as the United States’ mission winds down. “

Advertising

Senate Republicans Offered “Inadequate” Funding

Sen. Leahy described the Republican offer as inadequate, “We did not budget for an insurrection, and I am glad that my Republican colleagues have joined the negotiating table on this urgent matter, but their proposal falls far short of the needs of the moment. A violent insurrection happened. A pandemic happened. And the President announced the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. These events created urgent needs that must be met now. A piecemeal approach is no way to govern, and I have been here long enough to know that a promise to do it ‘later’ is no promise at all. I look forward to working with my friend, Vice Chairman Shelby, on a comprehensive, bipartisan path forward before the Senate leaves for the August recess.”

Republicans Betray Law Enforcement

This should be a no-brainer. There should be zero opposition to fully funding the people who protected members of Congress and risked their own lives during the 1/6 attack.

Advertising

Senate Republicans dragged their feet and seemed perfectly content to allow the Capitol Police to be defunded.

Democrats stepped up to the plate.

Advertising

Republicans talk a big game on the issues, but time and again, it is Democrats who act and get things done.

Advertising