Fed Up Democrats Warn Texas Is On Borrowed Time As They Take Voting Rights Fight To DC

Texas Democrats are coming to DC with a warning that voting rights in their state are on borrowed time, and they need federal legislation.

The Texas Dems explained why they are coming to Washington:

Texas State Rep. Jasmine Crockett explained what pushed Democrats to say enough was enough and walkout:

Texas Democrats are coming to Washington, DC to fight for voting rights. Democrats in the House and Senate should pay close attention to what their visitors from Texas have to say because they are at the current ground zero of the fight to protect the right to vote.

Republicans in Texas are trying to ram through this legislation because they know that they are losing their grip on the Lone Star State. Texas could be the next red state to go purple, which is why the GOP is fighting so hard to lower the percentage of Democratic votes in future elections.

The clock is ticking. Democrats can’t wait until next year to do something. They must pass a bill now because getting rid of Trump did not get rid of the threat to democracy.

 