Fed Up Democrats Warn Texas Is On Borrowed Time As They Take Voting Rights Fight To DC

Texas Democrats are coming to DC with a warning that voting rights in their state are on borrowed time, and they need federal legislation.

The Texas Dems explained why they are coming to Washington:

Advertising

Texas Dems as they flee to D.C. to deprive the House of the quorum needed to pass the GOP's restrictive voting law overhaul: “We are now taking the fight to our nation’s Capitol. We are living on borrowed time in Texas." — Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24) July 12, 2021

Texas State Rep. Jasmine Crockett explained what pushed Democrats to say enough was enough and walkout:

Advertising

Texas State Rep. Jasmine Crockett said that Democrats decided that enough was enough after a weekend of Republican-held marathon hearings on the voter suppression bill. pic.twitter.com/tGXVM4jGeo — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 12, 2021

Texas Democrats are coming to Washington, DC to fight for voting rights. Democrats in the House and Senate should pay close attention to what their visitors from Texas have to say because they are at the current ground zero of the fight to protect the right to vote.

Advertising

Republicans in Texas are trying to ram through this legislation because they know that they are losing their grip on the Lone Star State. Texas could be the next red state to go purple, which is why the GOP is fighting so hard to lower the percentage of Democratic votes in future elections.

Advertising

The clock is ticking. Democrats can’t wait until next year to do something. They must pass a bill now because getting rid of Trump did not get rid of the threat to democracy.