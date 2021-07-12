Texas Democrats Leave The State To Block Voter Suppression Bill

58 Democrats in the Texas legislature will be boarding a plane and leaving the state in a bid to block the special session from passing the voter suppression bill.

NBC News reported:

At least 58 Democratic members of the state House of Representatives are expected to bolt from Austin on Monday in an effort to block the measures from advancing, a source familiar with the plans told NBC News. The unusual move, akin to what Democrats did in 2003, would paralyze the chamber, stopping business until the lawmakers return to town or the session ends. The majority of the members plan to fly to Washington, D.C., on two private jets chartered for the occasion and use the time there to rally support for federal voting legislation, the source said. Others will make their own way.

Democrats Are Risking Arrest By Leaving

Under the Texas Constitution, lawmakers can be arrested by the Department of Public Safety and brought back to the legislature, but that is unlikely because the Department of Public Safety will not have jurisdiction outside of the state of Texas.

Texas Democratic lawmakers are fighting so hard for democracy and the right to vote in the state without barriers that they are willing to face arrest in order to stand up for what they believe in.

If a few of the Senate Democratic holdouts showed one-tenth of the courage as the lawmakers from Texas to protect the right to vote in every state would have already been passed.