WATCH: Increasingly Unhinged Rudy Giuliani Says “There Was a Whole Plot” Behind the Shooting of Ashli Babbitt

During the January 6th insurrection, a QAnon supporter named Ashli Babbitt attempted to break through a barricade inside the United States Capitol. The officer who shot her was cleared of any wrong doing.

Still, Republicans have now made the woman out to be some kind of martyr. Donald Trump recently called her a “wonderful and innocent woman.” Rudy Giuliani went even further Monday night, saying there was a plot behind her death.

Newmax host Greg Kelly asked, “How do they justify not briefing the public on the basic facts of this moment?”

The former New York City mayor responded:

“Because this was a completely phony operation here. They tried to take this unfortunate trespass, which shouldn’t have been done, and make it into an insurrection. Well first of all, this is the only in the direction in which a shot wasn’t fired. The only shot fired is the one shot by the police officer at an unarmed woman, which they don’t want to talk about. So, there’s a whole plot behind this and I’m not sure I understand all of it. But how is it that this thing all shows up on a video taken by an Antifa member paid for by CNN? And he just happens to be there when the shooting takes place, and he just happens to know where the gun is located. And none of the police have any interest in that?” https://twitter.com/newsmax/status/1414744394415149058

It is no surprise that Giuliani, who is being investigated by New York and sued by voting machine companies is willing to throw out wild accusations like this. He seemingly has nothing left to lose.