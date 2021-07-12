WATCH: Senator Dick Durbin Destroys Fox News and “Anti-Vaxx Quacks” Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham

Democratic leaders in every state are focused on getting as many people vaccinated as possible. Unfortunately for them, the issue has been deeply politicized.

Viewers of the Fox News network hear conflicting messages about the COVID vaccine on a nightly basis. Of course, they tell you that only Donald Trump should be given credit for the rapid development of the inoculation. At the same time, though, people should be cautious about getting their shot.

The two biggest anti-Vaxx personalities on Fox News are Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham. Illinois senator Dick Durbin called both lawmakers out by name during a Monday floor speech.

“There are two hosts of programs on Fox primetime that can only be characterized as anti-vaxx quacks,” Durbin began. “I’m referring of course to Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham. They have been spreading what I consider to be irresponsible information about vaccines across America, and about the effort of this nation to deal with them. Here’s the reality. We have millions who’ve died across the world by this vaccine [sic]. We may never have an accurate count. We have hundreds of thousands who have died in the United States, and now it is said repeatedly that those who are headed to the hospital with the most serious strains of Covid-19, 99.5% of them were not vaccinated. So the facts are obvious here.” https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1414672568871575553

COVID is still a big problem in the country with cases again back on the rise. With most of the spikes coming in red states, it will be interesting to see if Fox changes its tune.

