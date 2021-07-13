Biden Slams Trump And Republicans As Undemocratic And UnAmerican For Pushing The Big Lie

President Biden called Trump and the Republicans , pushing the big lie selfish, undemocratic, and unAmerican.

Biden Called Out The Big Lie

Video:

Advertising

Biden destroys Trump and his big lie as selfish, un-American, and undemocratic. pic.twitter.com/F8eVGJEoRO — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 13, 2021

President Biden said:

Advertising

The big lie is just that. A big lie.

…..

Advertising

It’s the will of the people of this nation. This should be celebrated. An example of America at its best. But instead, we continue to see an example of human nature at its worst, something darker and more sinister. In America, if you lose, you accept the results.

Advertising

You follow the constitution. You try again. You don’t call facts fake and then try to bring down the American experiment just because you’re unhappy. That’s not statesmanship. That’s selfishness.

That is the denial of the right to vote. It oppresses, it subjugates free and fair elections the most unamerican thing that any of us can imagine. The most undemocratic, the most unpatriotic. Yet sadly, not unprecedented.

Trump And Republicans Are UnAmerican

President Biden is using his bully pulpit to frame the conversation. If you are opposed to allowing people to vote, you are unAmerican. That is the Biden message. Taking away voting rights is undemocratic.

Biden also powerfully called the Big Lie and what Republicans are doing to suppress the vote a threat to democracy.

The message should be uttered over and over again daily. Republicans who are trying to destroy voting rights are undemocratic and unAmerican.

Following the lead of Trump makes you a threat to the nation.