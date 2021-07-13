Calls Grow For Democrats To Use Mitch McConnell’s Hypocrisy For Filibuster Voting Rights Carve Out

Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) urged Democrats to follow Mitch McConnell’s lead and create a filibuster carve out to pass voting rights.

Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) says Mitch McConnell created a filibuster carve out to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, so Democrats need to follow McConnell's precedent and create a carve-out for voting rights. pic.twitter.com/UJ7WPDG620 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 13, 2021

Rep. Veasey said on MSNBC:

I want to echo what Majority Whip Clyburn spoke about when he said we need a carveout. We absolutely do. One of the points I made this morning when we were speaking in the triangle is Mitch McConnell went against his own rules and created a carveout for Amy Coney Barrett. We don’t need to do this for partisan gain. We need to do this for the black and Hispanic voters in states like Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina that are about to be discriminated against in a way that we’ve never seen before, not since the 1960s, if we do not get some sort of protection put into place.

We obviously need to pass HR. 1 and, of course, HR. 4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, because for southern states and states that were previously under section 5, it reinstates that and gives us the protection we need against these racist voting rights bills but also the reapportionment that is going to happen soon that is going to be some of the worst since the Voting Rights Act was passed if we do not put something in its place in those key stated that I talked about.

Pressure Is Growing On Senate Democrats To Act On Voting Rights

Senate Majority Leader Schumer will be meeting with the Texas Democrats to strategize on passing voting rights legislation, but time is critical. The arrival of the legislators from Texas could not have come at a better time.

Senate Democrats need to break their impasse and pass something to protect voting rights. With each passing day, the Republican assault on voting rights spreads. It is time to use Mitch McConnell’s own hypocrisy against him to protect the right to vote.