Liz Cheney’s Campaign Announces Fundraising Record Even After GOP Ousted Her from Leadership

Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) announced that her campaign raised nearly $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, a fundraising record despite being ousted by House Republicans from her leadership position earlier this year. The amount of money beats the $1.5 million Cheney raised in the first quarter of 2021. She also announced that she has $2.85 million in cash on hand for her reelection campaign in 2022.

That amount also beats the amount raised by Representative Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who replaced Cheney as the head of the House Republican Conference after the GOP voted to oust Cheney for not backing former President Donald Trump’s fictions about the 2020 general election.

Cheney beat Stefanik by about $400,000 in fundraising last quarter. Stefanik’s second-quarter fundraising haul came in at $1.467 million.

Cheney’s success signals that she still has supporters even as a group of Republicans prepares to primary her for seat in 2022. She has also not ruled out running for president in 2024.

