WATCH: Fox News Guest Claims Slavery Wasn’t a Racist Thing

Now that Joe Biden is president and things are going reasonably well, Fox News has decided to stop talking about political issues. Instead, the network is very focused on Critical Race Theory, an advanced class typically taught at law schools.

But instead of explaining what CRT is, the personalities on Fox stoke racial tension. A large part of this is claiming that America is not and has never been a racist country. During Tuesday segment, a guest even claimed that slavery “wasn’t a racist thing at first.”

Ty Smith, a radio host, told Martha MacCallum:

“America was not founded on racism. Don’t get me wrong. Yeah, there was slavery going on, but slavery itself was not initially a racist thing. It never was about race initially. So to sit there and take it like America was founded on racism is a complete lie. Yeah, there was slavery going on, but slavery was going on in all the world. It never was a race thing, so why are we making it a race thing now?”

There are a number of arguments against Smith’s theory, of course, but he was not making a good faith argument in the first place. MacCallum did little to respond to the claims of the radio host, choosing instead to thank him and move on to her next segment.

See a clip of the comments below, courtesy of the Fox News network:

Fox Guest: "There was slavery going on but itself was not initially a racist thing it never was about race… It never was a race thing so why are we making it a race thing now?" pic.twitter.com/9oBLZwQDQa — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) July 13, 2021

