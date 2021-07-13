WATCH: Texas Dem Sen. James Talarico Makes Fox News’ Hegseth Squirm By Asking if Donald Trump Won 2020 Election

While CNN and MSNBC make attempts at having GOP lawmakers on as guests, it is a different story at Fox News. Fox News is a channel that focuses on entertainment rather than any real kind of political debate. Why have a guest on that challenges you, when you can just plow forward with the right-wing take? And guest that challenge Fox, like Chip Franklin, haven’t been allowed back on the channel.

As a result, the hosts of the network are often insulated from facing any real kind of criticism. And they can often seem flustered when challenged. This was certainly the case for Pete Hegseth on Tuesday night.

The Fox host was questioning James Talarico, a Democrat who represents Texas’ 52nd District. The interview was presumably about Texas Democrats attempts to combat voter suppression laws pushed by the state’s Republicans.

But near the end of the interview, Talarico turned the tables on Hegseth. He asked the Fox host, “You have made a lot of money personally and you have enriched a lot of corporations with advertising by getting on here and spewing lies and conspiracy theories.. so what I’m asking you to do is to tell your voters that Donald Trump lost the election.”

A flustered Hegseth refused to answer the question. He then tried to claim that he was the one who asked the questions on the channel.

While Talarico’s attack on Hegseth is sure to go viral and delight Democrats, it will also make it less likely that Fox is willing to invite Liberal guests on the network in the future.

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of the Fox News network:

“You have made a lot of money personally and you have enriched a lot of corporations with advertising by getting on here and spewing lies and conspiracy theories.. so what I’m asking you to do is to tell your voters that Donald Trump lost the election” pic.twitter.com/4MOVwmWYlJ — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2021