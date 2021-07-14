The Wheels Of Justice Grind Toward Republicans As 1/6 Committee Announces First Hearing

Pin Print Email Shares 731

The House Committee investigating the 1/6 attack will hold its first hearing on July 27 that will feature the Metropolitan and Capitol Police.

The Committee announced in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “Chairman Bennie G. Thompson and Members of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold a Congressional hearing on Tuesday, July 27th, at 9:30 a.m. in 310 Cannon House Office Building, to hear first-hand from members of the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.”

The first hearing will be used to lay the foundation of what occurred on 1/6 by getting first-hand accounts from the people who were on the ground trying to hold back the wave of Trump incited domestic terrorists from attacking the Capitol to overturn the election.

An equally important part of the hearing will be getting details about logistics and communication. Why were the police overwhelmed? What were they told when they asked for support as the situation escalated? These are important questions that will help to improve security in order to prevent another 1/6 from happening.

Republicans have tried to make Americans forget about the attack on the Capitol, but the first hearing of the Select Committee will be the first turning of the wheels of justice toward the GOP.

Congressional Republicans don’t want the American people to know the facts about the attack, but the committee is about to shine a light on a former president and some members of the Republican Party who attempted to overthrow the government.

