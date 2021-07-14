Jen Psaki Shoots Down Fox News’s Voting Rights Lies At White House Briefing

Fox’s Peter Doocy tried to insert voting rights misinformation into the White House briefing and Jen Psaki took it apart.

Video:

Doocy asked, “ About voting rights and Texas lawmakers who have come to Washington, do you know of any examples from his thirty six years in the senate that Joe Biden just hopped on a train and left town to avoid a vote that he knew that he was going to lose?”

Psaki replied, “I think that the president’s view is these Texas legislators were making a statement through action in opposition to efforts in their state to oppose restrictions on people’s fundamental rights and the right to vote in their state. That is why they departed. The vice president met with these legislators yesterday. And the president, I should say, certainly applies their action and outspoken opposition to efforts to put in place restrictive measures in their state.”

Doocy later tried again, “Does the candidate who is now president who told people who knew how to make deals with Republicans, he’s meeting with Republicans today, does he think the best way to prevent something that he thinks is back from happening is for lawmakers to be hiding out in a different state or to go back and sit at the table?”

Psaki knocked that down too, “ The president believes you should work together in areas where you can find agreement, as he is on a bipartisan infrastructure framework that will help rebuild roadways, railways and bridges around our country. Also,that you should be outspoken where you have concerns about affronts to democracy.”

Fox News Propaganda Gets Frozen Out Of The White House Briefing

One of the most important parts of the way Jen Psaki conducts the White House press briefings is that she doesn’t give an unchallenged platform for Fox News and right-wing media to use the White House platform to legitimize and spread lies and misinformation.

Doocy tried to frame the actions of the Texas Democrats as fleeing a vote when the accurate representation of their actions is that they left the state to protect voting rights.

Jen Psaki is making sure that the White House press briefing is not used to spread Fox News lies.