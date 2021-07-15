Lindsey Graham Humiliates Himself By Vowing To Go To War To Defend Chick-fil-A

Pin Print Email Shares 0

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tried to bumblingly play culture warrior but failed spectacularly while defending bigoted chicken joint Chick-fil-A.

Lindsey Graham Vows War To Defend Chick-fil-A

Graham tweeted:

I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick fil-A’s back. I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for. Great food.

Great service.

Great values. God bless Chick fil-A! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 14, 2021

The Chick-fil-A situation that has Graham vowing war is that students and faculty at Notre Dame don’t want bigot chicken on their campus.

Republicans Ignore COVID But Are Willing To Go To War For Chick-fil-A

Sen. Graham’s tweet is the perfect encapsulation of Republican priorities. COVID is spreading throughout red states and the Republican Party. Graham could be telling Republicans to get vaccinated. He could be declaring war on the vaccine misinformation being spread by members of his own party and conservative media.

Lindsey Graham could be acting as a responsible senator and leading his state and the nation.

Graham is doing none of those things.

The entire Republican plan for 2022 and 2024 is to keep their base distracted with a culture war. They don’t want their voters to realize that their lives have gotten better since Biden and the Democrats won. Republicans can’t dent the popular president and his even more popular policies, so they are vowing war over a chicken fast-food franchise.

Lindsey Graham’s tweet was humiliating for himself and the country, but it was instructive because it revealed that Republicans have no plan for anything.