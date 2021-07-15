Matt Gaetz Needed A Lawyer In Child Sex Trafficking Case So He Hired The Firm That Represented Jeffrey Epstein

Rep. Matt Gaetz needed a lawyer as the feds are closing in on him for child sex trafficking, so he hired the firm that represented Jeffrey Epstein.

Matt Gaetz’s Campaign Has Spent $135,000 On The Law Firm That Represented Jeffrey Epstein.

The Tampa Bay Times reported:

With his legal troubles still looming over him, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s campaign paid $25,000 last month to a law firm that represented convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Mexican drug lord El Chapo and former mobsters, according to his most recent campaign finance report.

In all, Gaetz’s campaign paid $50,000 in legal expenses in June, pushing the Florida Republican’s total campaign legal costs in the past year to over $135,000.

Nothing Says Gaetz Is Innocent Of Child Sex Trafficking Like Hiring Jeffrey Epstein’s Lawyer

As Gaetz travels around the country on his sleaze and destroy tour while touting Donald Trump for Speaker of the House, one wonders if anybody thought to tell Gaetz that it isn’t a good look to hire Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer when facing potential federal charges for child trafficking?

Rep. Gaetz may be the dumbest potential criminal alive who doesn’t have the last name of Trump.

Matt Gaetz is probably going to be criminally charged sometime this summer. Federal prosecutors have a mountain of evidence against him including documents and testimony of people close to him who are cooperating with the prosecution.,

Gaetz needed to project an image of innocence if he has any hope of making out of this investigation. Instead, he voluntarily connected himself to Jeffrey Epstein.