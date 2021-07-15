McCarthy to Meet with Trump Before Considering GOP Members for 1/6 Commission

Pin Print Email Shares 0

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will meet with former President Donald Trump before considering which GOP members to place on the committee tasked with investigating the insurrection of January 6.

“Kevin McCarthy will be meeting with me this afternoon at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J. Much to discuss!” Trump announced in a statement today.

McCarthy can appoint five members to the committee following consultation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). He had earlier threatened to strip Republicans of their committee assignments if they accept an offer from Pelosi to serve on the committee.

Last month, Pelosi confirmed that she has the authority to veto any of McCarthy’s picks, though she stopped short of confirming whether she will allow any Republican who voted not to certify President Joe Biden‘s Electoral College win on the panel.

Last month, Senate Republicans blocked legislation that would have created a bipartisan committee to investigate the attack and taken the probe outside the halls of Congress.

The Senate voted 54-35 to advance the measure, but it fell short of the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster, which would have blocked debate on the bill. The House had earlier approved the commission; 35 Republicans voted for it.