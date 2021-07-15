Report: Trump Wanted to Lower the Flag at the White House for Ashli Babbitt

Over the last few weeks, Donald Trump has become increasingly obsessed with Ashli Babbitt. Babbitt, who took part in the Capitol insurrection, was shot as she attempted to breach a barricade.

Republican lawmakers and media are now attempting to make Babbitt out to be a martyr. And according a new report, Trump had plans to do so days after the insurrection.

A source told the Daily Beast, “Trump has privately complained that he didn’t lower the flag. He made the private comments as recently as two weeks ago, the report said.”

And while Trump had to be talked out of lowering the Flag for one of the rioters, he did not want to do so for Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick. Even Chris Christie blasted Trump for the delay, saying, “I mean, it is a national disgrace … that the flag at the White House is not half-staff for that Capitol Hill Police officer who gave his life in protecting one of our institutions of democracy.”

Trump, on the other hand, continues to talk about Babbitt in glowing terms. During a weekend appearance on Maria Bartiromo’s show, he asked, “Who was the person who shot an innocent, wonderful, incredible woman? I will tell you, they know who shot Ashley Babbitt. They’re protecting that person. I’ve heard also that it was the head of security for a certain high official — a Democrat.”