Report: Tucker Carlson Didn’t Want to Take Trump’s Phone Calls Anymore So Matt Gaetz Tricked Him

Anyone who listened to his show over the last 4 years would assume that Tucker Carlson was a big fan of Donald Trump. Over the last couple of months, though, a number of stories have come out about the Fox host not being as enthusiastic about the former president.

Carlson has reportedly told friends that he didn’t vote for Donald Trump in 2020, opting instead for Kanye West. Sources also say that Carlson regularly mocks his colleague Sean Hannity over his devotion to Trump.

Now there’s yet another report about Carlson’s disdain for the former president. According to the Wall St. Journal’s Michael Bender, Trump wanted to get the Fox host’s opinion on his strike that killed Iran’s Qasem Soleimani.

Bender writes:

“Like Gaetz, Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson opposed American adventurism in the Middle East. Unlike Gaetz, he’d grown wary of Trump’s calls. Carlson wanted to be a TV show host, not one of Trump’s advisers. He was riding along in a golf cart in Florida when he saw Gaetz calling. He answered only to find Trump on the other end. Carlson was upset—both about the strike and that he’d been tricked into taking a call from the president. But Trump defended the decision to take out Soleimani and described his calculation as partly based impeachment considerations.”

It is clear that Carlson is leaking information about his dislike for Trump for a reason. Wha that reason is, though, is not yet entirely clear.