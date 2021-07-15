Bombshell Leaked Documents Reveal Russia Has Damaging Info On Trump

Pin Print Email Shares 0

Leaked documents from the Kremlin verify the Russian plot to help Trump in 2016 and that they have damaging information on the former president.

The Russians Have Dirt On Trump

The Guardian reported on the documents:

There is a brief psychological assessment of Trump, who is described as an “impulsive, mentally unstable and unbalanced individual who suffers from an inferiority complex.”

There is also apparent confirmation that the Kremlin possesses kompromat, or potentially compromising material, on the future president, collected – the document says – from Trump’s earlier “non-official visits to Russian Federation territory.”

The paper refers to “certain events” that happened during Trump’s trips to Moscow. Security council members are invited to find details in appendix five, at paragraph five, the document states. It is unclear what the appendix contains.

The Russians Help “Mentally Unstable” Trump Because They Could Control Him

Trump’s refusal to confront Putin or stand up to Russia makes sense now. Trump wasn’t a Russian asset as much as he is a mentally unstable compromised weapon of American democracy destruction.

Trump should not be allowed anywhere near political power again, and the Republican Party needs to be stopped from allowing him to return to power.

One can speculate about what the Russians have on Trump, but America can’t have a compromised president. Trump is a national security threat, and if Republicans continue to support him, they too are a danger to the nation.