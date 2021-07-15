Trump Referred to Angela Merkel as “That B****” and “Kraut”

Pin Print Email Shares 0

Former President Donald Trump referred to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as “that bitch” and described Germans using the derogatory term “krauts,” according to Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, who interviewed more than 140 sources for their book, “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year.”

According to their sources, Trump was speaking to advisers about NATO and the U.S.-German relationship at a meeting in the Oval Office when he referred to Merkel as “that bitch Merkel.”

“‘I know the fucking krauts,'” Trump went on, using a derogatory term that was used against the Germans in World War I and World War II. The authors write: “Trump then pointed to a framed photograph of his father, Fred Trump, displayed on the table behind the Resolute Desk and said, ‘I was raised by the biggest kraut of them all.'”

Trump has denied making the remarks, according to a spokesperson.

The news comes as Merkel is set to meet with President Joe Biden to discuss the future of U.S.-German relations. It will be her final appearance before she steps down in the fall.