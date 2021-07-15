WATCH: Jim Acosta Rips Kevin McCarthy for Resuscitating Trump’s Political Career

Following the January 6th insurrection, Donald Trump’s political aspirations were evaporating. He was kicked off of any important social media platform. And Republican leaders Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy had ripped him for his role in inciting the insurrection.

The former president could have been done at that point. But he wasn’t. Just days after ripping into him, Kevin McCarthy was down in Mar-a-Lago paying fealty to the former president. Tonight on CNN, Jim Acosta ripped the California congressman for resuscitating Trump’s career.

Acosta told Wolf Blitzer, “This is a different Kevin McCarthy. In January, he says Donald Trump bears responsibility for the insurrection on January 6. It’s tough to square for the Republican Party. They have been talking about repressive regimes down in Cuba and the Caribbean while at the same time kissing the ring of the wannabe dictator in Bedminster. I mean, that’s exactly what they’re doing right now.”

Jim Acosta rips Kevin McCarthy for keeping Donald Trump's career going. pic.twitter.com/r3PKMv6FeT — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 16, 2021

When asked if Trump was pulling McCarthy’s strings, the pundit continued, “It sounds like it, that he is the organ grinder of the Republican Party. Earlier this year, he was almost like a dictator in exile. He’s now a dictator making a comeback, and he’s being enabled by people like Kevin McCarthy at this point. They’re breathing life into the tattered ruins of his presidency, and it’s just shameful to watch.”

Every Republican has been asked to make a choice in the pos-Trump era. The vast majority have chosen to continue to ride the Trump train. And that list certainly includes McCarthy.

