WATCH: The Views Hosts Slam Matt Gaetz For Weighing in on Britney Spears Controversy

It has only been a few weeks since Meghan McCain left The View. But while the show doesn’t currently have Conservative talking head doesn’t mean that they’re not talking about political issues.

During Thursday’s show, the hosts tackled the story of Britney Spears’ conservatorship, an issue that Matt Gaetz recently weighed in on. The hosts took down the Florida congressman today saying he has no right to weigh in on the matter.

Joy Behar began, “This is someone who’s been pedaling the Big Lie for support. He certainly knows what a grifter looks like. I mean, he’s under investigation for sex trafficking and he’s sticking his two cents into Britney Spears’ grifter father? I mean, you can’t make this stuff up after a while, it sounds so ridiculous.”

Whoopi Goldberg then opined, “I will say, you know, people and magazine articles and lots of folks have made it uncomfortable, in my mind, for him to be talking about Britney Spears at all, frankly. He needs to get back and start maybe voting on some stuff, and let the young folks that are out there call in for the freedom of Britney. He can call for her freedom, but he needs to like, maybe do it elsewhere. Because it’s not a good look for him, personally.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of The View:

BRITNEY WINS RIGHT TO HIRE OWN LAWYER: Britney Spears scored a major legal victory on Wednesday when the court ruled that she can hire her own attorney, and she’s calling for her father to be investigated for conservatorship abuse — the co-hosts react. https://t.co/v2XtBLfIcO pic.twitter.com/CeYJUHET3G — The View (@TheView) July 15, 2021

