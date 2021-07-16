Adam Schiff Confirms Concerns Trump Tried To Overthrow Government With FBI And CIA Takeover

1/6 Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) confirmed concerns that Trump was trying to overthrow the government by installing loyalists at Defense, FBI, and CIA.

Video of Rep, Schiff on MTP Daily:

Advertising

Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) voices and confirms Gen. Milley's concern that Trump was trying to overthrow the government by installing loyalists at the Department of Defense, FBI, and CIA. pic.twitter.com/JwvNIGldRo — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 16, 2021

Schiff confirmed Gen. Milley’s concerns about Trump installing loyalists to overthrow the government:

Advertising

Advertising

Oh, absolutely, we were concerned about it. Because it’s exactly what they did with other intelligence agencies probably no agency was more devastated than the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, when you had Dan Coats forced out of his position because he was speaking the truth about Russian interference. He was speaking the truth about North Korea and its nuclear missile programs, notwithstanding the love letters between Donald Trump and the Korean dictator. And they were replaced. Mcguire was ultimately replaced because our committee was briefed on Russian interference with political hacks, like Rick Grinnell and others were put in positions of responsibility, like Kash Patel, that they had no business being in. And so this was also what happened at the defense department is not a surprise, and that there were concerns about a change at CIA and an FBI, I might add, all of these things were of grave concern to us.

The Pieces Of Trump Coup Plot Are Coming Together

Donald Trump not only funded, coordinated, and incited the attack on the Capitol, but his moves that at the time looked bizarre when he filled places like the Department of Defense with loyalists make more sense now.

Trump was inciting the violence which would stop the certification of the election, and military and intelligence communities, he thought, would help him stay in power with a coup.

Advertising

Advertising

The former president lost an election and tried to stay in power by taking over federal law enforcement and the military.

Trump should be criminally charged for his plot to overthrow the government. He committed a crime against the United States, and he must be punished.