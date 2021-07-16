Jen Psaki Comes Down Like A Ton Of Bricks And Tells Facebook To Do Better On COVID Misinformation

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was not impressed by Facebook’s efforts to remove COVID misinformation and stressed that they need to do better.
The White House Puts The Heat On Facebook To Remove More COVID Misinformation
Jen Psaki tells Facebook to do more to remove COVID vaccine misinformation and makes it clear that the White House thinks Facebook is not doing enough. pic.twitter.com/sRW3LPnvUL
Press Secretary Psaki said at the White House daily briefing:
Clearly not, we are talking about additional steps that should be taken and frankly, information that media organizations could decide whether or not you will report on are not. I am talking about these individuals, I’m talking about, you know, how prevalent the spreading of this information is, the public has a right to know. And we are dealing with a life or death issue here, so everybody has a role to play making sure there is accurate information.
They are a private sector company, they will make additions about steps they can take. Just on the foreign government piece, I think that is an interesting question. The State Department’s global engagement center have found that Russia and China have promoted their own vaccines that undermines western origin health development programs. So, that is more than just competition about vaccines, the risk and impact there is that this type of information magnifies you know, the risk of potential side effects associated with western vaccines. This misleads the public by falsely alleging that mRNA vaccines are untested and risky even though many are approved tend to have gone through the gold standard of the approval process.
The PRC has also suggested that the U.S. hordes Covid-19 treatments and prevents other countries of acquiring vaccines despite evidence to the contrary. Pushing information that these are ineffective and unhelpful. A lot of people on these platforms, they are not discriminating between the source of the information and that is damaging as well.
Jen Psaki: COVID Misinformation Is A Life And Death Issue
The COVID misinformation that is spreading on Facebook, and Facebook is the social media platform with the biggest COVID misinformation problem, gets people killed.
Jen Psaki was correct. This is a life and death issue. The Biden administration respects Facebook’s status as a private company, but if the social media giant doesn’t get its act together, there is bipartisan support in the House and Senate for doing something about Facebook.
Facebook has the ability to remove all of the misinformation, and every day that they don’t, more Americans get sick and die.
