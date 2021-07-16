Trump Arena Tour With Bill O’Reilly Bombs As Thousands Of Tickets Remain

The failed former president is struggling to sell tickets to his arena tour with fellow disgraced old white guy Bill O’Reilly.

Thousands Upon Thousands Of Tickets Remain For Trump’s Tour

Politico reported:

Donald Trump is having trouble selling advance tickets for his upcoming speaking tour with conservative pundit Bill O’Reilly, according to interviews with ticketing officials for the venues.

….

As of Thursday evening, Ticketmaster pages for the Orlando, Dallas and Sunrise events and the Axs page for the Houston event show wide swathes of available seats, with some large sections only having sold a few tickets.

In Houston, 60%-65% of the remaining tickets remain unsold. It appears that Trump and O’Reilly are nowhere close to selling out the venues that are in two of the biggest Republican states that Trump won twice.

Tickets For Trump Are Not Likely To Sell In The Future

As someone who formerly worked in event promotions, I can tell you that the tickets for the Trump arena tour are unlikely to sell. Events featuring authors and speakers have their strongest sales with the promotional push immediately after the dates are announced. If sales aren’t strong in the beginning, they don’t pick up as the event gets closer.

Trump is now competing with the hottest music acts and comedians for the consumer’s entertainment dollar. Without the platform of the presidency, and the endless promotion that it generated, Trump is just another oldies act trying to squeeze cash out of what is left of his fame.

There is a huge amount of pent up demand for live entertainment after the pandemic, but if given the choice between going to see their favorite band or comedian or Donald Trump tell the same stories and air the same grievances that he has been going on about for years, most people will choose the fresh entertainment over the stale Trump rerun.