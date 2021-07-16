WATCH: Michael Wolff Says Rudy Giuliani Was So Drunk on Election Night That Trump Aides Were Concerned He Was Going to Break Priceless White House China

There have been a number of tell all books recently released about Donald Trump’s last days in office. And all of these books make the former president look pretty terrible.

If it is possible, though they make Rudy Giuliani look even worse. The former New York City Mayor not only bungled Trump’s election fight, but he was also reportedly drunk at all times. In fact, Michael Wolff says, the White House staff worried that he would break priceless china.

Host Andrea Mitchell asked the Trump biographer, “When you write that Rudy Giuliani was telling the president that he won, what was happening there? Who was the president listening to? Why did he think he had won the election?”

Wolff responded, “Well, one of the — I was going to say amusing or perhaps horrifying details is that when Rudy was trying to make his case and he was first — and he was sort of on the phone with the president and making the case to anyone he could — he was pulled aside by some of Trump’s key aides and he was pulled aside into at the White House, the china room.”

The author continued, “And at that moment, Rudy was incredibly drunk, weaving this way and that way,” he continued, “And the china, those place settings from every president are very valuable and Trump’s aides were obviously, or rightfully concerned about what Giuliani was saying to the president about the election, and giving him this misinformation. But they were also concerned that he was going to break the china.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of the Fox News network:

Michael Wolff says Rudy Giuliani was so drunk on election night that Trump aides were concerned he was going to break priceless White House china. pic.twitter.com/H0iuMRlyeb — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 16, 2021