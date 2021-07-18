Corey Lewandowski: Trump Doesn’t Need to Encourage Supporters to Get Vaccine Because He “Leads by Example”

There are a number of reasons why the Republican response to COVID vaccines have been odd. But nothing has been stranger than Donald Trump’s reaction. On one hand, the former president wants complete credit for the inoculations development. On the other, he has refused to actively encourage those who follow him to get the shot.

During an Fox News interview this weekend, Fox News host Howard Kurtz asked Corey Lewandowski about the hypocrisy. The Trump aide brushed off the criticism saying that Trump leads by example.

Advertising

Kurtz queried, “The media never really gave him (Trump) full credit for creating and carrying out Operation Warp Speed. Why doesn’t he sort of help complete this achievement by pushing more forcefully for many unvaccinated Americans, many of whom support him, to go out and get the shots?”

Lewandowski responded, “The president has taken the shot himself. He leads by example. I don’t know what more he can do. It’s not exactly like the Biden administration is asking the president to come out and sit down at the White House. Even if he did, I don’t know if President Trump would do that.”

Advertising

Advertising

When pressed, the Trump aide continued, “Howie, he’s led by example! He got the shots, he’s been inoculated, he’s told people to do it.”

Of course, Trump has spent much more time questioning the vaccine then promoting it. And the former president decided to get his shot behind closed doors without telling the public about it until much later.

Todd Neikirk is a New Jersey based politics and technology writer. His work has been featured in psfk.com, foxsports.com and hillreporter.com. He enjoys sports, politics, comic books and spending time at the shore with his family.