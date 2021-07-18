Republicans Melt Down Over Kamala Harris Going To Walter Reed For A Doctor’s Appointment

Republicans are losing their minds over Kamala Harris going to Walter Reed for a doctor’s appointment but weren’t concerned at all over Trump’s mystery trips to the same facility.
The White Said Harris Has A Routine Appointment
A WH official says @VP Kamala Harris is headed to Walter Reed this morning for a "routine doctor’s appointment."
— Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) July 18, 2021
White House Senior Adviser and Spokesperson Symone Sanders said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “On Tuesday, July 13th, Vice President Harris met with members of the Texas state legislature who are temporarily in Washington, D.C. Earlier today, it was brought to our attention that two of the members at that meeting tested positive for COVID-19. Based on the timeline of these positive tests, it was determined the Vice President and her staff present at the meeting were not at risk of exposure because they were not in close contact with those who tested positive and therefore do not need to be tested or quarantined. The Vice President and her staff are fully vaccinated.”
Republicans Responded By Losing Their Minds
Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Harris has doctor's visit at Walter Reed days after meeting with infected Texas Democrats
— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) July 18, 2021
Just In: Kamala Harris Taken to Walter Reed Medical Centerhttps://t.co/simCSoTzFq
— Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 18, 2021
Trump Still Have Never Explained Why He Was Rushed To Walter Reed
The Republican freakout over Vice President Harris’s doctor’s appointment is especially absurd because Donald Trump was rushed to Walter Reed in 2019 and no explanation was ever given. Trump and the White House lied about the severity of the failed former president’s COVID infection, and they never released Trump’s medical records.
Kamala Harris going to a routine appointment is not the same as morbidly obese senior citizen Trump hiding his health problems from the American people.
There is nothing to see here, except for Republicans drifting further away from reality.
