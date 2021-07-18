Matt Gaetz And Marjorie Taylor Greene Hold Rally On Sidewalk After Getting Booted From 3 Venues

The Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene tour was forced to hold a brief sidewalk rally after they could not find a California venue.

Matt Gaetz And Marjorie Taylor Greene Forced To Hold Sidewalk Rally

The Orange County Register reported:

After three Southern California venues canceled their planned America First rally amid growing protests, Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene held a “Free Speech Peaceful Protest” of their own Saturday evening, July 17, outside Riverside City Hall. They spoke before a cheering crowd of more than 100 who waved Greene and Gaetz signs.

Video:

Matt Gaetz And Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Tour Is Failing

After drawing some sizable crowds in other red parts of the country, Gaetz and Taylor Greene have run into some problems drawing a sizable crowd. Reps. Gaetz and Greene are two of the biggest Trump acolyte grifters in the Republican House caucus.

Gaetz is facing a looming indictment for child sex trafficking, and there are questions about Greene’s role in January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Riding Trump’s coattails and trying to make money off of his lies has become a Republican cottage industry. Gaetz is trying to avoid prison, and Greene harbors delusions of political leadership.

The sex trafficking and sedition roadshow is reaching the end of the line. Gaetz and Greene are so toxic that they have been reduced to holding rallies on the sidewalk because no respectable venue will let them in the door.

