WATCH: Lauren Boebert Says She’s a Modern Day Moses, Asks Supporters to Persevere With Her

One unfortunate consequence of Donald Trump winning in 2016, is that the Republican party is now running inexperienced and incompetent candidates in numerous states. And many of these candidates are winning.

Take Lauren Boebert in Colorado. She was able to win a congressional seat despite no political experience and a history of arrests. And in her first year in office, she has been the subject of near constant controversy.

The Republican, though, says she is on a mission from God. During a weekend talk at a Turning Point USA event, Boebert compared herself to Moses.

The GOP lawmaker began, “I put my faith and trust in God and I said if I commit my actions to the Lord, my plans will be successful. And now Shooters Grill has been open for eight years. And this has never been about me. This is about liberty, this is about freedom, the American dream. This is about you. And that’s why this movement is not slowing down. And that right there is where boldness becomes perseverance.”

Boebert continued:

“When I have a bold idea, I am able to persevere because that idea is usually bigger than me. And I know if it’s bigger than me, God has to be involved! Right after God said that to Moses, he said, why are you crying out to me, tell the people [to] go forward with what is in your hand,” Boebert remarked. “So I’m telling you all now, be bold, persevere, and go forward with what is in your hand right now.”

Basically anytime Boebert is put in front of a microphone, she says something embarrassing. In order to keep the House in 2022, Democrats will need to paint the GOP as the party of Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Todd Neikirk is a New Jersey based politics and technology writer. His work has been featured in psfk.com, foxsports.com and hillreporter.com. He enjoys sports, politics, comic books and spending time at the shore with his family.