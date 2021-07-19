Biden KOs GOP By Creating More Jobs Every 3 Days Than Trump Did In A Month

President Biden drove the point home that Republicans were wrong about his presidency by pointing out he creates more jobs every 3 days than Trump did in a month.

President Biden Delivers The Facts About His Job Creation Record

Biden said: Before I took office people were making bold predictions about how it would turn out. You might remember some of the predictions. That if I became president we would “See a depression, the likes of which we have never seen.” It is true that the economy was sputtering before I got here, adding only 60,000 jobs a month and for three months before I was sworn in. Now six months later we have changed that. We went from 60,000 a month to 60,000 every three days. More than three million new jobs all told. That is the fastest growth I’m told at this point in any administration’s history. Another prediction and it is my favorite, I must add, is that if I got elected I bring the end to capitalism. I never understood that one, but we heard it an awful lot. Six years in, experiencing the highest economic growth rate in nearly 40 years.

Biden Has Delivered For The American People, Which Is Why His Approval Rating Is So High

President Biden currently enjoys a 58% approval rating and that is because he has both put an end to the drama and chaos that surrounded the former guy, but just as importantly, he has delivered for the American people. Biden has followed through on COVID relief, the federal vaccination program, and rebuilding the US economy.

Advertising

Republicans, like Trump, predicted gloom and doom if Biden was elected, but the result has been a path to prosperity not just for the wealthy and corporations but a better life for all Americans.