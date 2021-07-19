Jen Psaki Shoots Down The Latest Republican Scheme To Use Biden To Elevate Trump

262 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki if Biden would ask Trump to cut a PSA with him to get Republicans vaccinated , and it was immediately shot down.

Video:

Psaki responded to Peter Doocy asking if Biden would request Trump’s help in getting Republicans vaccinated by saying:

First I would say what we have seen in our data is the most trusted voices are local officials, doctors, medical experts, civic leaders, clergy from time to time. That is where we have really invested our funding and resources. We have seen almost every former president play role in putting out a PSA, making sure people understood that the vaccine is safe and effective. We do not believe that requires an aborted invitation to be a part of. Certainly any role of anyone who has a platform where they can provide information that the vaccine is safe, effective, we don’t see this as a political issue and we would certainly welcome that engagement.

Biden Isn’t Going To Use His Presidency To Elevate Trump.

Trump is free to get involved anytime that he wants and tell people to get vaccinated. He has refused to do so. The former president even got vaccinated in private and refused to initially say that he had been vaccinated.

There is nothing stopping Trump from urging his supporters to get vaccinated. Trump shouldn’t get something in return, like political elevation, for telling his supporters to stop believing his previous and get their shots.

The reality is that there is no evidence that his supporters would listen to Trump on getting vaccinated.

The failed former president killed 600,000 people with his pandemic response. He should not be rewarded in any way for his lies and failure.

