Calls Grow For Pelosi To Block Jim Jordan From 1/6 Committee

The announcement that Kevin McCarthy named Rep. Jim Jordan to the 1/6 Committee was met with calls from Speaker Pelosi to block Jordan from the committee.

The Backlash Was Immediate To Jim Jordan Serving On The 1/6 Committee

Army veteran Jeff Sites, who is challenging Jordan in Ohio’s 4th congressional district, said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Just hours after domestic terrorists attacked the Capitol to keep Trump in power, 147 members of Congress tried to complete their coup. Those same members of Congress spent weeks spreading the Big Lie that provoked the mob, and then voted against investigating the insurrection. Our country and the police officers who put their lives on the line on January 6th deserve justice. Does anyone really believe the Sedition Caucus is serious about getting it for them.” Jim Jordan might even be a witness to Trump’s January 6th. Is he going to question himself? Kevin McCarthy is trying to turn critical work into a circus. The Speaker has the power to stop him, and she must use it.

Army veteran David Weissman tweeted:

.@SpeakerPelosi, as a Vet who took an oath to defend the Constitution, I respectfully request that you make a motion to veto Jim Jordan from the Janurary 6th committe. He is a gerrymandering partisan hack and the American people deserve to know what really happened. @TeamPelosi — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 19, 2021

3 of McCarthy’s 5 Picks For The Committee Voted Against Certifying The Election

Reps. Jordan, Banks, and Nehls were all among the 147 congressional Republicans who voted against certifying the election. Rep. Jordan is one of the biggest cheerleaders for Donald Trump, and his only purpose on any committee is to scream lies and misinformation while trying to create chaos and distraction.

McCarthy clearly consulted with Trump and used his selections to try to disrupt the committee.

Speaker Pelosi Should Veto Any Republican Who Voted Against Certifying The Election

Speaker Pelosi will go down in history as one of the greatest Speakers of the House in US history. She has emphasized how important the work of the 1/6 Committee is to the country. The work is so vital that no House Republican who supported the insurrection can be permitted to serve on the committee.

Pelosi needs to block Jordan from serving because none of the supporters of the 1/6 attack can be allowed to serve on their own jury.