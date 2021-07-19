The Network’s Stars Bash the Vaccine on a Daily Basis, But Fox Has Implemented a Vaccine Passport System

336 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The hosts of the Fox News network are a bit all over the place on the vaccine. A few hosts have admitted to getting inoculated. Bret Baier took a ton of heat from Fox viewers after posting a picture of him getting the shot. Steve Doocy pleaded with viewers on Monday to get vaccinated.

But many of Fox’s opinion hosts have railed against the vaccine and refused to disclose their status. And personalities like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have been especially angry at the idea of vaccine passports (having to prove your status in order to work or travel).

Advertising

Carlson went as far as comparing vaccine passports to Jim Crow laws, telling viewers, “pretty much everybody agreed that segregation was the worst thing this country ever did. Forcing certain categories of citizens into separate lesser accommodations barring them from public places, treating them like lepers, untouchable, that was completely immoral and wrong.”

But according to a report from CNN, Carlson’s own employer may soon require the same thing. Oliver Darcy writes, “the company has encouraged employees to report their status, telling them that “providing this information to FOX will assist the company with space planning and contact tracing. Employees who report their status are allowed to bypass the otherwise required daily health screening, according to a follow-up email those who reported their vaccination status received.”

Advertising

Advertising

The story notes that participating in the program is voluntary. It does show, however, in the real corporate world, companies will want their employees to get their shot.