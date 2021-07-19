Trump Slammed Fox’s Bret Baier Over “Arizona Audit” This Weekend, Today Baier Fact Checked the Former President

Because he is a weak man who can’t accept defeat, Donald Trump is still contesting the 2020 election results in July of 2021. And as it has been from the beginning, it is going terribly.

This weekend, the Arizona audit the Trump campaign had hoped to legitimize his claims crashed and burned. In response, the former president decided to slam Fox anchor Bret Baier.

Trump wrote in a statement, “The same anchor at the desk the night Fox called Arizona for Joe Biden now wants you to believe there was no fraud. The anchor was Bret Baier.”

Baier responded to Trump on Monday. He told viewers, “Former President Trump says 74,000 mail-in ballots were received that never mailed. That claim appears to be based on data that does not show the total mail-in vote and does not reflect the total early vote either, something acknowledged by the third party audit itself.”

The Fox anchor continued:

“The Trump claim that all access logs to the voting machines were wiped was debunked back in May by the Republican chairman of the county board of supervisors. Former President Trump claims the election server was hacked during the election. Maricopa County says its election server is not connected to the internet and independent auditors found no evidence of a breach there. As we reported last week, there have been a total of 182 potential fraud cases referred to investigators in Arizona. Only four have led to charges.”